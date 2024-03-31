A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

A-list actress gets brutally honest about filming 'absurd' sex scenes in new show

Reveals how one co-star 'scared the [bleep] out of her'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 31, 2024 at 2:51pm

(Photo by Prateek Katyal on Unsplash)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Kate Winslet has discussed the 'absurd' sex scenes in her new black comedy The Regime, where she plays the tyrannical dictator of a fictional European country.

The actress, 48, spoke about her character Elena Vernham's raunchy escapades with Corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) after previously revealing cast and crew had to be sent off set for laughing.

Kate told The Times that while intimacy co-ordinators were available, with one hysterical scene featuring her shouting 'no biting!, she felt totally at ease in her co-stars company - after previously working together in 2014's A Little Chaos.

Read the full story ›

