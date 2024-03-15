Local butcher shop sued for 'nuisance' after resident complains of meat-cooking smells

(THE BLAZE) – An east Nashville woman is suing a local butcher shop after she said it has become a "nuisance" for producing odors from cooking, ash, charred wood, and more. The business is Roy's Meat Services, which opened in 2015 and serves as a "convenience store, butcher shop, restaurant, and community gathering" spot, according to a fundraiser for the business' legal fees.

Natalie Castillo, on the other hand, bought the property next to the butcher shop in 2021, according to WKRN, and said the property has become bothersome by conducting meat-related activities and even encroaching on her property.

Castillo claimed in a 2023 lawsuit that the business had built a shed and a concrete pad that crossed onto her property by more than a foot-and-a-half. On the concrete pad, Castillo alleges, is where "ash, charred wood and cigarette ends" fall on her property when meat is cooked.

