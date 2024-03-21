A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Loneliness worse than alcoholism? Study reveals devastating impact of being alone

Obesity and smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day are better than solitude

Published March 20, 2024 at 10:03pm

(Photo by Valentin Salja on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Loneliness may be the worst thing for the health of older adults. Researchers from the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine found that loneliness, which has emerged as a major biopsychosocial stressor, is worse for older people than alcoholism, obesity, and smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

This study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, suggests that primary care clinicians could be at the forefront of addressing this silent epidemic. The findings, which come in the wake of the U.S. Surgeon General’s call to action to address the loneliness epidemic, highlight that 53 percent of older adults visiting primary care facilities report feeling lonely. These feelings significantly impact their physical and mental health, reducing their overall quality of life.

“The first and obvious answer for loneliness is for primary care physicians to screen their patients,” says study first author Dr. Monica Williams-Farrelly, a Regenstrief research scientist and an assistant research professor at IU School of Medicine, in a media release. “Based on the literature and research, loneliness has influences on health that are quite significant and quite strong, so in the same way that we ask older adults: Do you smoke? Or do you measure your blood sugar?”

Read the full story ›

