Low-cost liquid may end tooth decay for kids

Offers alternative approach to dental care

Published March 7, 2024 at 1:14pm

(STUDY FINDS) – A low-cost liquid has the ability to combat tooth decay among children. Researchers from New York University’s College of Dentistry have discovered that silver diamine fluoride (SDF), an affordable cavity-fighting liquid, matches the effectiveness of traditional dental sealants in preventing tooth decay among elementary school students. This study provides a compelling case for incorporating SDF into school-based cavity prevention and treatment programs, potentially enhancing dental care access while simultaneously cutting costs.

Tooth decay stands as the most common chronic disease in children, leading to pain, missed school days, and diminished academic performance. With the aim of combatting this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorses school sealant programs where dental professionals apply a protective coating on children’s teeth to ward off decay.

SDF offers an alternative approach by being painted onto teeth, where it kills decay-causing bacteria and helps re-mineralize the teeth, thus preventing further decay. Initially approved for treating tooth sensitivity, SDF has now been recognized for its cavity-preventing capabilities.

