Lululemon shares tumble on cautious consumer outlook

Revenue fell short of expectations

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:57pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Lululemon's stock plunged in premarket trading as the company's forecast for first-quarter net revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The athleisure brand blamed a slowdown in sales at its US stores for the underwhelming sales forecast. Additionally, Lululemon announced that fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share missed estimates, prompting analysts to lower their price targets.

Late Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald told analysts that US customers purchased fewer items than a year ago. He explained that customers "are a little soft coming into the year" but noted "strong momentum" at stores across all international markets, including Canada.

Lululemon's 2024 outlook forecasted revenue to be in the range of $10.7 billion to $10.8 billion, representing growth of 11% to 12%, which is below the 19% recorded last year.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







