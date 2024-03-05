A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT

'Madame Web' star 'not surprised' movie flopped: 'Will never do anything like it again'

'It's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:56pm
Dakota Johnson in 2024's 'Madame Web' (Trailer screenshot)

Dakota Johnson in 2024's 'Madame Web'

(FOX NEWS) -- Dakota Johnson has no illusions about the critical and commercial reception of her latest movie, "Madame Web."

Johnson responded to the negativity in a new interview with Bustle, saying, "Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

She said later in the interview, "But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
