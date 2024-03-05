'Madame Web' star 'not surprised' movie flopped: 'Will never do anything like it again'

(FOX NEWS) -- Dakota Johnson has no illusions about the critical and commercial reception of her latest movie, "Madame Web."

Johnson responded to the negativity in a new interview with Bustle, saying, "Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."

She said later in the interview, "But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now."

TRENDING: Election influencers

Read the full story ›