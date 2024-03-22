The maestro of motto: 8 favorite Trumpisms

By Bucky Fox

Donald Trump is simply the Maestro of Motto.

His Make America Great Again is just the start. "There's never been a movement like this," the once and future president says, and his rally throngs and rocketing poll numbers confirm that.

MAGAnomics is another Trumpism, reflecting the country's bulging wealth sans inflation during his 2017-21 White House reign.

Then there's the Green New Scam, a rip at leftie's climate hoax that's killing oil and gushing everything from grocery prices to mortgage rates.

And Newscum, a swat at Gavin Newsom, the governor who's turning California into the Moldin' State.

And Bigrant Crime, a mix of Biden and migrants he's welcoming to ravage America.

Then there's Free to Kill – Biden's alien-release design that results in murdered Americans.

And his latest: Too Big to Rig. Win so many votes in November, none of Merrick Garland's gangland ballot-box theft will keep Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

It's no wonder Mr. Trump packs 'em in. The real estate mogul offers sky-high entertainment. Plus, a package of policies spot on with his happy followers.

They go wild when he says he'll:

Drill, baby, drill — the line he borrows from Sarah Palin and the key to making America energy dominant and killing inflation.

Free the Jan. 6 hostages outrageously imprisoned.

Secure elections with one-day voting, voter ID and paper ballots.

Settle the Ukraine war immediately.

Uphold the Second Amendment the way he did as president.

Restore free speech.

Push the death penalty for drug dealers.

Sign the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act: "For countries that tariff us 100% or 200%, we'll do the same. In other words, if you screw us, we'll screw you."

Indemnify cops so they can bash bad guys without fear of lawsuits and getting the ax.

Cut "funding for any school that pushes critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual and political content on our children. Not one penny to any school with vaccine or mask mandates."

Then there's the common-sense line of all time that sends his crowds into a frenzy:

"I will keep men out of women's sports."

The 45th and soon 47th president also delights pro-Trumpers with his own PC, or purely correct, vernacular: housewives, beauty parlor, insane asylums. And his tag for the Laken Riley savage: "I say he is an illegal alien … and he should never have been in our country, and he wouldn't have been under the Trump policies."

Which brings us to the backbone of the Trump agenda: plugging the invasion at the southern border. He promises to execute exactly that on his first day back behind the Resolute Desk. His completed wall and other tough measures – including booting millions of Bigrants – will thwart crime and reopen hotels, hospitals and schools for the Americans they were meant for.

He especially backs the Lone Star State in its battle at the Rio Grande: "When I am president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements."

With positions like those, Trump fans see him as much deeper than the humorist who ends his rallies pumping to Sam and Dave's 1966 smash "Hold on, I'm Comin'." He's comin', all right, back to the White House on Jan. 20.

Bucky Fox is an editor and author in Florida.

