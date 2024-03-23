A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Major cocoa processor scrambles to find beans as prices hyperinflate

'Everyone is panicking'

Published March 23, 2024 at 2:45pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – One of the world's largest cocoa processors is scouring the globe for beans as weather and disease spark massive crop failures across West Africa and catapult prices in New York to record highs.

"Everybody is panicking," said Brandon Tay Hoe Lian, chief executive officer of Guan Chong Bhd. He said the company is attempting to procure beans from minor growing countries, including Ecuador, Peru, and Indonesia.

The CEO of the Kuala Lumpur-listed company said prices are soaring weekly as coca beans become harder and harder to find: "We not only have to fight for beans, we're also paying premiums."

