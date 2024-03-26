Major U.S. city now handing out CASH CARDS to illegal aliens!

As New York City tries to cope with the flood of illegal aliens that have arrived in the city under Joe Biden's open borders policies, authorities are trying to save money while handing it out.

That is, they're trying to find more efficient ways to disperse tax money to those illegals, and one of their ideas is to hand out cash cards, rather than food.

Then the illegals need to purchase their own food.

A report from Fox News said the pilot program, to test the idea, is being launched with $53 million.

The handout of the prepaid cards was begun this week, Mayor Eric Adams told Fox News Digital.

The money cards are going to families housed in hotels.

The report said the mayor explains the agenda will give migrant families of four, with two children under 5, up to $350 each week until the end of their stay.

Hundreds of people are expected to be set up in the cash delivery system within a few weeks.

Fox explained, "The prepaid cards may only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores. Migrants eligible for the program must sign an affidavit stating they will only spend the funds on food and baby supplies, or else they could lose access to the funds," according to procedures outlined by Adams.

City officials released a statement explaining the new program is supposed to be a "cost-saving measure" and it should replace the city's current plans of providing non-perishable food boxes to illegals.

"A large part of our success is due to our constant work to find new ways to better serve the hundreds of individuals and families arriving every single day, as well as the longtime New Yorkers experiencing homelessness who are already in our care," the city statement said. "That is why we are excited to launch an innovative, cost-saving pilot program with Mobility Capital Finance to distribute pre-paid cards to migrant families to purchase only food and baby supplies."

The cash-card handouts are intended to provide migrants to ability to buy food "for their culturally relevant diets and the baby supplies of their choosing."

In New York, the program would give illegal aliens more in weekly benefits than low-income and elderly residents get under SNAP benefits. which amount to $291 a seek.

The mayor, in a statement, said, "We found that the food delivery service that we set up during the emergency – we could find a better way to do it in our belief that we want to cut 20% of the migrant costs. So we have a pilot project with 500 people that we are giving them food cards, so instead of a debit card, instead of having to deliver food, and have people eat food — we were seeing wasting food — they’re now able to get their own food, that is going to be spent $12 a day."

