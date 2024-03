(FOX NEWS) -- A man in Vermont has found himself in an interesting situation. He located an extremely overdue library book — but now has nowhere to return the book.

Garry Dufour of North Rupert, Vermont, was going through his great aunt Madeline's former belongings recently when he made the startling discovery of an overdue library book that was due back in 1962.

The book, "Love Songs," by Sara Teasdale, was more than 60 years overdue.

Read the full story ›