Manufactured choices make a mockery of our republic

The U.S. Supreme Court was right to keep President Trump's name on the ballot.

The high court's decree that the power to remove a federal candidate from the ballot under the Constitution's "insurrectionist ban" rests with Congress, not the states, underscores the fact that in a representative democracy, the citizenry – not the courts, not the corporations, and not the contrived electoral colleges – should be the ones to elect their representatives.

Unfortunately, what is being staged is not an election. It is a mockery of an election, a manufactured, contrived "pseudo-event" devoid of any intrinsic value save the value of being advertised.

For the next eight months, Americans will be dope-fed billions of dollars' worth of political propaganda aimed at persuading them that 1) their votes count, 2) the future of this nation – nay, our very lives – depends on who we elect as president, and 3) electing the right candidate will fix everything that is wrong with this country.

Incredible, isn't it, that in a country of more than 330 million people, we are given only two choices for president?

The system is rigged, of course.

Forcing the citizenry to choose between two candidates who are equally unfit for office does not in any way translate to having some say in how the government is run.

Indeed, no matter what names are on the presidential ballot, once you step away from the cult of personality politics, you'll find that beneath the power suits, they're all alike.

The candidate who wins the White House has already made a Faustian bargain to keep the police state in power.

We've been down this road before.

Barack Obama campaigned on a message of hope, change and transparency, and promised an end to war and surveillance. Yet under Obama, government whistleblowers were routinely prosecuted, U.S. arms sales skyrocketed, police militarization accelerated, and surveillance became widespread.

Donald Trump swore to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C. Instead of putting an end to the corruption, however, Trump paved the way for lobbyists, corporations, the military industrial complex and the Deep State to feast on the carcass of the dying American republic.

We've been mired in this swamp for decades now.

Joe Biden has been no different. If his job was to keep the Deep State in power, he's been a resounding success.

Follow the money. It always points the way.

With each new president, we've been subjected to more government surveillance, more police abuse, more SWAT team raids, more roadside strip searches, more censorship, more prison time, more egregious laws, more endless wars, more invasive technology, more militarization, more injustice, more corruption, more cronyism, more graft, more lies and more of everything that has turned the American dream into the American nightmare.

What we're not getting more of: elected officials who actually represent us.

No matter who wins the presidential election come November, it's a sure bet that the losers will be the American people if all we're prepared to do is vote.

After all, there is more to citizenship than the act of casting a ballot for someone who, once elected, will march in lockstep with the dictates of the powers-that-be.

So, what is the solution to this blatant display of imperial elitism disguising itself as a populist exercise in representative government?

Stop playing the game. Stop supporting the system. Stop defending the insanity. Just stop.

Washington thrives on money, so stop giving them your money. Stop throwing your hard-earned dollars away on politicians and super PACs who view you as nothing more than a means to an end. There are countless worthy grassroots organizations and nonprofits – groups like The Rutherford Institute – working to address real needs like injustice, poverty, homelessness, etc. Support them and you'll see change you really can believe in in your own backyard.

Politicians depend on votes, so stop giving them your vote unless they have a proven track record of listening to their constituents, abiding by their wishes and working hard to earn and keep their trust.

It's comforting to believe that your vote matters, but presidents are selected, not elected. Your vote doesn't elect a president. Despite the fact that there are 218 million eligible voters in this country (only half of whom actually vote), it is the Electoral College, made up of 538 individuals handpicked by the candidates' respective parties, that actually selects the next president.

The only thing you're accomplishing by taking part in the "reassurance ritual" of voting is sustaining the illusion that we have a democratic republic.

In actuality, we are suffering from what political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page more accurately term an "economic élite domination" in which the economic elite (lobbyists, corporations, monied special interest groups) dominate and dictate national policy.

No surprise there.

As an in-depth Princeton University study confirms, democracy has been replaced by oligarchy, a system of government in which elected officials represent the interests of the rich and powerful rather than the average citizen.

As such, presidential elections merely serve to maintain the status quo. Once elected president, that person becomes part of the dictatorial continuum that is the American imperial presidency today.

So how do we prevail against the tyrant who says all the right things and does none of them? How do we overcome the despot whose promises fade with the spotlights? How do we conquer the dictator whose benevolence is all for show?

We get organized. We get educated. We get active.

For starters, know your rights and then put that knowledge into action.

Second, think nationally but act locally.

Third, don't let personal politics and party allegiances blind you to government misconduct and power grabs.

Finally, don't remain silent in the face of government injustice, corruption, or ineptitude. Speak truth to power.

A healthy, representative government is hard work. It takes a citizenry that is informed about the issues, educated about how the government operates and willing to make the sacrifices necessary to stay involved. It also takes a citizenry willing to do more than grouse and complain.

We must act – and act responsibly.

As I make clear in my book "Battlefield America: The War on the American People" and in its fictional counterpart, "The Erik Blair Diaries," any hope of restoring our freedoms and regaining control over our runaway government must start from the bottom up. And that will mean relearning step by painful step what it actually means to be a government "of the people, by the people and for the people."

