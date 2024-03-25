A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Marco Rubio stuns news host when asked if he would serve as Trump's VP

'Look what happened to the last guy'

Published March 24, 2024 at 9:57pm
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

(FOX NEWS) -- ABC News host Jonathan Karl pressed Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sunday on why he said it would be an "honor" to serve as presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump's vice president, bluntly asking, "really?"

"There was some reporting this week, that you are possibly under consideration to be Donald Trump’s running mate. I don’t put a lot of stock in this reporting right now, we’re early, but you said it would be an honor to be offered a spot on this ticket. Really?" Karl asked.

Rubio, R-Fla., said anybody who was given the opportunity to serve as Vice President should be honored to do it "if you're in public service."

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







