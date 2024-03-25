WATCH: Marco Rubio stuns news host when asked if he would serve as Trump's VP

(FOX NEWS) -- ABC News host Jonathan Karl pressed Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sunday on why he said it would be an "honor" to serve as presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump's vice president, bluntly asking, "really?"

"There was some reporting this week, that you are possibly under consideration to be Donald Trump’s running mate. I don’t put a lot of stock in this reporting right now, we’re early, but you said it would be an honor to be offered a spot on this ticket. Really?" Karl asked.

Sen. Marco Rubio says anyone would be “honored” to serve as VP, but tells @JonKarl that he has not spoken with former Pres. Trump about being his running mate. “That's the decision he's going to make. He has plenty of really good people to pick from.” https://t.co/MFPmHskhoN pic.twitter.com/B2BVL9W4S6 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 24, 2024

Rubio, R-Fla., said anybody who was given the opportunity to serve as Vice President should be honored to do it "if you're in public service."

