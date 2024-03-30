Math teacher told to remove Palestinian flag from classroom; students walk out in protest

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Students at a North Carolina high school recently protested a math teacher’s absence after school administrators had asked her to remove a Palestinian flag from her classroom.

The Riverside High School student newspaper reported that a photo of Kayla Thompson in front of the flag was taken down from the school’s social media following several complaints, according to The News & Observer.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Critics had commented “This kind of propaganda should not be allowed in the classroom,” “She certainly isn’t creating a safe environment for her Jewish students,” and “That is highly inappropriate and awful for her Jewish students to have to deal with in the classroom,” the school paper reported.

Read the full story ›