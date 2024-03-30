A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Math teacher told to remove Palestinian flag from classroom; students walk out in protest

Student placards included 'intifada intifada,' 'Teachers for a Free Palestine'

Published March 30, 2024 at 5:10pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Students at a North Carolina high school recently protested a math teacher’s absence after school administrators had asked her to remove a Palestinian flag from her classroom.

The Riverside High School student newspaper reported that a photo of Kayla Thompson in front of the flag was taken down from the school’s social media following several complaints, according to The News & Observer.

Critics had commented “This kind of propaganda should not be allowed in the classroom,” “She certainly isn’t creating a safe environment for her Jewish students,” and “That is highly inappropriate and awful for her Jewish students to have to deal with in the classroom,” the school paper reported.

