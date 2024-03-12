'Meathead' gets broiled for his hateful attack on Christians

The leader of the Catholic League has blasted "Meathead," the actor Rob Reiner from the 1970s TV show "All in the Family," for his attack on Christians.

And officials pointedly note Reiner's attack, in his movie, flopped with Americans, taking in only about $38,000 in its opening weekend.

The details of Reiner's attack, and failure, come in a report at Breitbart News.

It was Reiner who released "God and Country," a video about an "alleged threat to American democracy posed by so-called Christian nationalists," according to Bill Donohue, chief of the Catholic League.

"The Meathead would have the audience believe that we are on the verge of a theocratic takeover," Donohue explains in the report, "though few outside of Hollywood and other secular subcultures pay any attention to this fable."



He explained that Reiner bases his claims on the ideology created by Katherine Stewart, who "harbors a deep phobia about Christianity."

The result, he said, is a demonstration of Hollywood's "religiophobia."

Leftists promoted the movie, and its messaging that Christian nationalism "bears an unfortunate similarity to the rise of Nazi Germany," with Reiner claiming adherents are "out to make us a Christian nation."

But Donohue points that that even while the nation's founders acknowledged God, they chose to make America a "Christian-inspired" entity, but not a "Christian nation."

In fact, the report notes Catholic Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona–Rochester explained it was Thomas Jefferson who wrote that human beings are "endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights."

Breitbart said its own reporting has documented the "scaremongering over a fabricated Christian nationalist uprising has not been limited to Hollywood bigots with an anti-Christian chip on their shoulder."

It cited Heidi Przybyla, of Politico, who claimed "Christian nationalists are dangerous because they think human rights come from God rather than government."

She claimed those radicals believe rights "don’t come from Congress. They don’t come to the Supreme Court. They come from God."

