HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Media begins warning public of soaring cancer rates among vaxxed

'We are facing an emerging toll of illness and death in the young'

Published March 30, 2024 at 2:25pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(SLAY NEWS) – American media outlets have finally begun warning the public about the links between Covid mRNA vaccines and the spike in deadly cancers since the injections were rolled out in 2021.

The Washington Times has published an Op-Ed exploring the possible causes of rising cancer rates, particularly among young people. The article, authored by Dr. Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC Alliance, and Mary Beth Pfeiffer, an investigative journalist, highlights the link between mRNA shots and cancer.

Kory and Pfeiffer state that “we are facing an emerging toll of illness and death in the young. We cannot shirk from asking what is causing it.”

Read the full story ›

