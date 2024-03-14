Men planned to have 'large' python eat woman's daughter before blowing up her house

(FIRST ALERT 4) – Two Georgia men are accused of setting off a bomb at a woman’s home and plotting to release a python to eat her daughter. Authorities say 34-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 37-year-old Stephen Glosser conspired to harass, intimidate, injure, or kill the woman who owned the house, according to WTOC.

Glosser and the victim allegedly met on a dating app but their relationship eventually went south, so they decided to block each other. That’s when Kinsey got involved.

The men allegedly planned to shoot arrows into the victim’s front door, mail her dog feces or dead rats, scalp her head, blow up the home, and release a large python to eat her daughter.

