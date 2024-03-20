'Mic drop': Trump torches media for suppressing Biden lawlessness

President Trump won the Republican primary in Arizona this week, but he wasn't distracted by any potential GOP headwinds to his campaign or the Oval Office in 2024.

He was focused only on Joe Biden – and the "criminal" events that he is accused of participating in.

This is what they call a mic drop. pic.twitter.com/xTgy8NQiin — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 19, 2020

At an airport while passing through, Trump was confronted by a reporter, who said, "Your campaign strategy seems to be to call Biden is criminal. Why is that?"

Trump responded bluntly: "He is a criminal. He got caught. Read his laptop."

Are most members of the national news media criminals for not reporting Biden's crimes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He continued, "And you know who's a criminal. You're a criminal for not reporting it. You are a criminal for not reporting it."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Liz Harrington, who posted the video, said, "This is what they call a mic drop."

In fact, Congress right now is investigating allegations that the Biden family actually is a Biden crime family, and took in millions of dollars from some of America's enemies by selling access to Joe Biden, as vice president or president, to those enemies.

Witnesses have explained that in one of the deals involving China and access, Joe Biden was the "big guy" who was supposed to be given 10% of the action.

Congress' work is focusing now on whether Joe Biden should be impeached, and witnesses have confirmed Joe Biden's active participation in the strategy run by multiple members of the Biden family.

The reference to the laptop was to a computer abandoned at a repair shop by Hunter Biden. It has been confirmed as being real, and contains many references to Biden family scandals and more.

Among the most serious claims so far has been that the Biden clan sold access to Joe Biden to China, and that Communist regime infiltrated the Barack Obama White House while Joe Biden was vice president.

Biden's critics say that's why so many of his decisions have appeared, actually, to help the communists there.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!