A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Microsoft cautions developers to avoid curvy female characters

Urged to avoid reinforcing 'negative gender stereotypes'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 28, 2024 at 9:58am

(Unsplash)

(NICHE GAMER) – Microsoft urges developers not to create female characters with “exaggerated body proportions” on their official site to support game devs.

The site, titled “Product Inclusion Action: Help Customers Feel Seen” includes a bullet list of considerations they urge developers to make when working on their product. One Twitter user pointed out the language expressly condemning certain female characters as reinforcing “negative gender stereotypes”.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Recently, western game developers have been making a point to rally against “objectification” in games and are citing unrealistic beauty standards set by fictional characters. Most recently, Stellar Blade has been the subject of such criticism despite the game’s heroine being based off of a real life model.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Microsoft cautions developers to avoid curvy female characters
London's Globe Theater slaps Shakespeare plays with 'trigger warnings'
World's fastest camera shoots at 156.3 trillion frames per second
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes major heart surgery
Columbia University probing 'Resistance 101' student event where Hamas is hailed
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×