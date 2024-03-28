Microsoft cautions developers to avoid curvy female characters

(NICHE GAMER) – Microsoft urges developers not to create female characters with “exaggerated body proportions” on their official site to support game devs.

The site, titled “Product Inclusion Action: Help Customers Feel Seen” includes a bullet list of considerations they urge developers to make when working on their product. One Twitter user pointed out the language expressly condemning certain female characters as reinforcing “negative gender stereotypes”.

Recently, western game developers have been making a point to rally against “objectification” in games and are citing unrealistic beauty standards set by fictional characters. Most recently, Stellar Blade has been the subject of such criticism despite the game’s heroine being based off of a real life model.

