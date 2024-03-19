A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Milk miracle: Cow that produces insulin created in diabetes breakthrough

'Mother Nature designed the mammary gland as a factory to make protein really, really efficiently'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 18, 2024 at 8:53pm

(Photo by Mehrshad Rajabi on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Could cow’s milk end up curing diabetes? A team of international researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the Universidade de São Paulo have genetically modified a brown cow in Brazil to produce human insulin in her milk. This marks a pivotal moment in the quest to make diabetes treatment more accessible and affordable for millions worldwide.

“Mother Nature designed the mammary gland as a factory to make protein really, really efficiently. We can take advantage of that system to produce a protein that can help hundreds of millions of people worldwide,” says study lead author Matt Wheeler, a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois, in a media release.

This innovative approach could potentially eradicate the issues of insulin scarcity and the financial burdens associated with diabetes treatment.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Milk miracle: Cow that produces insulin created in diabetes breakthrough
Christian actress forced to pay $350,000, forgives those who attacked her over Bible verse
Richard Simmons clarifies bizarre near-death announcement
'Monty Python' star and Bill Maher rip NYT after reading the 'dumbest' story in the paper
'I failed horribly': William Shatner reveals biggest regret of his Hollywood career
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×