Milk miracle: Cow that produces insulin created in diabetes breakthrough

(STUDY FINDS) -- Could cow’s milk end up curing diabetes? A team of international researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the Universidade de São Paulo have genetically modified a brown cow in Brazil to produce human insulin in her milk. This marks a pivotal moment in the quest to make diabetes treatment more accessible and affordable for millions worldwide.

“Mother Nature designed the mammary gland as a factory to make protein really, really efficiently. We can take advantage of that system to produce a protein that can help hundreds of millions of people worldwide,” says study lead author Matt Wheeler, a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois, in a media release.

This innovative approach could potentially eradicate the issues of insulin scarcity and the financial burdens associated with diabetes treatment.

