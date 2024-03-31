A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Miss Israel 2021 accosted in New York City by '5,000 lunatics'

Hamas supporters assault Noa Cochva in Times Square

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 31, 2024 at 11:40am
Miss Israel 2021 Noa Cochva (Video screenshot)

Miss Israel 2021 Noa Cochva

(JNS) -- Israeli model and pastry chef Noa Cochva was assaulted by pro-Palestinian protesters in Times Square, New York this weekend.

Cochva, who won the Miss Israel title in 2021, and a group of friends began to sing Israeli songs after encountering the protesters.

“They decided to hold an extreme protest here. We knew it was not safe, we were afraid, but we could not stop ourselves and wanted to show a bit ourselves. We were 10 Israelis against 5,000 lunatics. We had to,” she wrote on Telegram.

Read the full story ›

