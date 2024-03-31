Miss Israel 2021 accosted in New York City by '5,000 lunatics'

(JNS) -- Israeli model and pastry chef Noa Cochva was assaulted by pro-Palestinian protesters in Times Square, New York this weekend.

Cochva, who won the Miss Israel title in 2021, and a group of friends began to sing Israeli songs after encountering the protesters.

מלכת היופי של ישראל לשנת 2021 נועה כוכבא: הותקפתי בהפגנה פרו-פלסטינית בטיימס סקוור בניו יורק @ShirazTikva pic.twitter.com/8Sey9ggsWN — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 31, 2024

“They decided to hold an extreme protest here. We knew it was not safe, we were afraid, but we could not stop ourselves and wanted to show a bit ourselves. We were 10 Israelis against 5,000 lunatics. We had to,” she wrote on Telegram.

