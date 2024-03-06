A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Mitch McConnell endorses Trump after Haley exits race

'Has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for president'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:24am
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., endorsed former President Donald Trump, despite previous spats between the two, after GOP candidate Nikki Haley dropped out of the candidate on Wednesday.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell said, according to The Washington Post.

"During his presidency, we worked together to accomplish great things for the American people including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary — most importantly, the Supreme Court," he also said. "I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people."

WND News Services
