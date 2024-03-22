A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Moscow's largest concert hall attacked; at least 40 dead

ISIS claims responsibility

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:34pm

(Unsplash)

Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Gunmen attacked a concert venue in Moscow Friday, killing at least 40 people, according to multiple reports.

At least three men dressed in military fatigues and armed with rifles attacked the Crocus City Hall, a concert venue in a suburb of the Russian capital, RIA Novosti reported. An explosion and fire also has been reported, according to New York Times reporter Aric Toler.

“People in camouflage, at least three, burst into the ground floor of Crocus City Hall and opened fire from automatic weapons. There are definitely wounded,” a correspondent from the Russian state-owned agency reported.

Is this attack related to Putin's reelection?

Russian authorities said they broke up a planned ISIS attack on a Moscow-area synagogue on Mar. 7. The State Department issued a warning for Americans to avoid large gatherings on Mar. 7.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the alert said.

While initial reports indicated at least 12 died, the death toll from the reported attack has now climbed to at least 40, according to Wall Street Journal Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov.

“Regardless of whether the direct perpetrators of this crime end up in the hands of justice, alive or dead, it is necessary at all costs to establish the names of those who ordered it and punish them without any mercy,” Democratic Party of Russia Senator Alexander Voloshin told RIA Novosti.

WATCH:

WATCH:

WATCH:

WATCH:

WATCH:

 

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×