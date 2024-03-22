A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Moscow's largest concert hall attacked; explosions, mass shootings reported

Gunmen in combat fatigues fire on crowds

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:34pm

(Unsplash)

(The Hill) – Several gunmen burst into a big concert hall in Moscow on Friday and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people and starting a massive blaze in an apparent terror attack days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

Russian news reports said that the assailants threw explosives, triggering a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

The attack took place as crowds gathered for a concert of Picnic, a famed Russian rock band, at the hall that can accommodate over 6,000 people. Russian news reports said that visitors were being evacuated, but some said that an unspecified number of people could have been trapped by the blaze.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







