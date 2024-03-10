Mossad: Hamas 'striving to ignite the region during Ramadan'

(JNS) -- Hamas is trying to incite a regional escalation during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, according to a joint statement released by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Mossad head David Barnea met with CIA Director William Burns in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, according to the statement, which described the encounter as part of a “relentless” effort to secure the release of the 134 Israelis still being held captive by Hamas.

— NEWS: The Mossad confirms the meeting between Mossad chief Barnea and CIA chief Burns was held. The Mossad says in a statement that at this point, "Hamas is refusing to make concessions and signals it is not interested in the deal" pic.twitter.com/85LJErgqFH — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) March 10, 2024

“It should be emphasized that the contacts and cooperation with the mediators are ongoing in an effort to narrow the gaps and advance agreements,” the statement concluded.

