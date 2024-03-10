A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Mossad: Hamas 'striving to ignite the region during Ramadan'

'It is being amplified by Iran and Hezbollah'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2024 at 3:09pm

(Pixabay)

(JNS) -- Hamas is trying to incite a regional escalation during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, according to a joint statement released by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Mossad head David Barnea met with CIA Director William Burns in Amman, Jordan, on Friday, according to the statement, which described the encounter as part of a “relentless” effort to secure the release of the 134 Israelis still being held captive by Hamas.

“It should be emphasized that the contacts and cooperation with the mediators are ongoing in an effort to narrow the gaps and advance agreements,” the statement concluded.

WND News Services
