MSNBC host asks why white women don't view pro-lifers as white supremacists

(NEWSBUSTERS) – MSNBC’s Joy Reid claims to have no problems with hearing Republican points of view, but when it came to discussing abortion on Wednesday’s edition of The ReidOut, she instead welcomed two Democrats, strategist Juanita Tolliver and former Sen. Doug Jones, to wonder why white women vote for Republicans because pro-lifers are a bunch of white supremacists who view them as vehicles to avoid “race suicide.”

A confused Reid declared “the sort of trick that has been difficult to get her out how to untie this knot, Juanita, which is that, you know, white women on a majority, do vote Republican even in states where they’re voting away their reproductive rights. I think about Georgia where they voted for Brian Kemp and his six-week abortion ban and so it's like, what will unlock that fealty that white women have to it.”

When Reid wants to learn about pro-lifers, she turns to the lefties at Slate, “I read this thing in Slate that talked about the origins, the white nationalist origins of the anti-abortion movement. It says the following in Slate, ‘In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the movement against abortion mainly included white supremacist who pointed to declining white birthrates believed that legalized abortion would mean race suicide for white Protestants.’”

