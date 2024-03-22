MTG files motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson after bipartisan spending deal

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is set to face his own ouster after expediting bipartisan spending legislation through the lower chamber on Friday, just hours before a scheduled government shutdown.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate against the speaker on Friday, accusing the speaker of failing to do more to secure America’s border and for working with Democrats on a bipartisan spending deal.

“We need a new speaker,” Greene told reporters Friday. “This is not personal against Mike Johnson. He’s a very good man, and I have respect for him as a person, but he is not doing the job. The proof is in the vote count today. He passed a budget that should have never been brought to the floor, did not represent our conference, and it was passed with the Democrats.”

