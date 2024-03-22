A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP

MTG files motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson after bipartisan spending deal

'We need a new speaker'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:27pm
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La. (Video screenshot)

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La.

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is set to face his own ouster after expediting bipartisan spending legislation through the lower chamber on Friday, just hours before a scheduled government shutdown.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate against the speaker on Friday, accusing the speaker of failing to do more to secure America’s border and for working with Democrats on a bipartisan spending deal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We need a new speaker,” Greene told reporters Friday. “This is not personal against Mike Johnson. He’s a very good man, and I have respect for him as a person, but he is not doing the job. The proof is in the vote count today. He passed a budget that should have never been brought to the floor, did not represent our conference, and it was passed with the Democrats.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







MTG files motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson after bipartisan spending deal
Premature baby who weighed as much as a can of Coke is now doing great
102-year-old man ordered to clean up graffiti on fence or pay thousands
Airlines passenger put in headlock, forced off plane after hurling antisemitic slur at flight attendant
'Got Milk?' could soon mean 'Got Insulin?' after scientists genetically alter cow
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×