DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Museum claims dinosaurs have 'LGBT history' and birds are 'queer'

Critics note claims are completely unfounded, have no scientific basis

Published March 23, 2024 at 11:09am

(MODERNITY) – A museum in Britain has claimed that some birds are “queer” and that the history of animal queerness has been “hidden from the public”.

The Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is running an LGBTQ history exhibition funded by Arts Council England which claims that some birds are “queer” because they “change their sex from female to male.” The Telegraph notes that the claims about birds such as pheasants are completely unfounded and have no scientific basis.

The exhibition, in association with a group called the Hastings Queer History Collective, further claims that arguments about “queer” behaviour in the animal world being “unnatural” are undermined by the behaviour of game birds.

Read the full story ›

