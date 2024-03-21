A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health

Musk's brain chip allows paralyzed man to play video chess

'I'm using the force'

Published March 21, 2024 at 2:56pm
Published March 21, 2024 at 2:56pm

(Image by Peace,love,happiness from Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp. broadcasted a live stream on X featuring the first patient to receive its brain-computer implant, a 29-year-old man with quadriplegia. This groundbreaking procedure enables him to operate a computer cursor using thoughts, allowing him to play online video games.

In a nine-minute presentation, Neuralink engineer Bliss Chapman introduced the patient, Noland Arbaugh, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a "freak diving accident" eight years ago.

"I'm paralyzed below the shoulders. I have no sensation or movement below my level on injury," Arbaugh said. Chapman shows how Arbaugh uses his mind to move a cursor around a screen to play a game of chess. It feels like "I'm using the Force on a cursor," Arbaugh said, referring to the movie Star Wars.

