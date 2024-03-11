What Muslim terrorists and Democrats have in common

As an unapologetic born-again Christian, I believe there is a spirit of demonicism that now envelops the world like a mundungus stench. I also believe a strong case can be made that this spiritual stench presents itself for the time being as a demonic asphyxiant that deprives the brain of oxygen and fills the heart of man with vitriol and hatred to the infinite power. I'm here referring to Democrats and terrorists.

It is my further opinion that while Muslim terrorists occupy the top spot in line of those on said list, they're followed by neo-Leninist Democrats, who are the generational progeny of the first evil on earth.

To quote myself from October of last year:

The Democrat Party is a contagion of polarization, hatred, oppression and suppression. They do not lead or govern by constitutionality; they rule by fear and fiat. And for those empty-heads who are paid to attack me and criticize my ability to speak proper English: fiat as employed here is not an Italian automobile with historically faulty wiring. There is no such thing as natural law in the various systems of communism. TRENDING: Americans turn to part-time and multiple jobs as full-time employment plummets Rule by fiat means the government is free to do whatever and anything it pleases, while the citizenry may act only by permission. That defines Democrat rule and epitomizes the Democrat Party. Democrats have never in their ungodly history offered choice and individual preference. They are singularly autocratic. Their political platform in 1840, 1844 and 1848 stated: "All efforts by abolitionists … to interfere with questions of slavery … are calculated to lead to the most alarming and dangerous consequences and … have an inevitable tendency to diminish the happiness of the people and endanger the stability and permanency of the union." That was nothing more than a thinly veiled threat masked as a warning. Their political platform in in 1852 stated: "The Democratic Party will resist all attempts at renewing – in Congress or out of it – the agitation of the slavery questions [i.e., will oppose all efforts to abolish slavery]." (See: "Democrats and Republicans In Their Own Words," page 3.) These positions were a prolepsis of what to expect in the future. As I explained to a talk-show program host only last week: the Democrats co-opted Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and then weaponized it as a means of exercising control of the social environment in the South. The Southern racist D.W. Griffith's 1915 film "The Birth of a Nation," which regaled the KKK, was and is regarded as one of the most significant film masterpieces of all time. In reality it was nothing more than Democrat propaganda that warned Negros were going to rape "fair skinned women with blue eyes." It worked. Democrats codified Jim Crow laws. Additionally they were responsible for spreading the stereotypes about the men being drunks and uncontrolled womanizers. One of the most fragrant attackers was Maureen Dowd, who it's safe to say had her skirts raised by more than the wind. But that didn't stop her from using the most egregious stereotypes to attack Justice Thomas. (See my column: "There's A Foul 'Pen' Blowing.")

Democrats share a primary characteristic with Muslim terrorists, i.e., they never accept blame for their evil, e.g., millions of illegal alien invaders are flooding our streets and neighborhoods, but instead of blaming Biden, the Democrats blame President Trump.

Which brings me to a troubling mantra that I'm hearing more and more. The troubling mantra, i.e., talking point is: "You don't realize how much evil is coming out of Israel."

Just what don't I realize? Israel is very good at minding its own business, until she and her people are threatened and/or attacked. I've said it before: No one forced Muslim terrorists to attack, murder, kidnap, torture, rape, slaughter and burn alive nearly 2,000 innocent people without provocation. Those numbers include Americans, French and Muslims living in Israel.

Machetes and knives were used to hack babies from the wombs of their mothers and also to behead them. I ask again: What am I missing? The Israelis and others were enjoying a beautiful day of fun and family gathering, and a music festival.

In the immediate aftermath of the unspeakable atrocities on Oct. 7, you have Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official say, "We will repeat October 7, until Israel is annihilated." One doesn't have to be an Einstein to realize just who is evil.

Satanic institutions have lowered educational standards. They now approve propagandists masquerading as professors and teachers who create curricula that are propaedeutic inculcation intended to brainwash weak and malleable minds to become enraged when Israel defends itself.

Jewish students and Jewish families who were born in America and who have lived in America for generations are now threatened with violence and protested against.

Tell me again who it is that is evil.

The godless perpetrators of terrorist acts around the world now pretend to beg for mercy. They claim Israel is killing their children; but again, the truth is held in low regard. The truth is that these Muslim terrorists use their women and children as human shields as they carry out their evil doings. What kind of evil must these people be to use their schools and hospitals to hide weapons and munitions they need to carry out their murderous campaigns?

Like the Democrats these Muslims have it all wrong. The evil is not coming out of Israel. In reality, it's those who promulgate to the world their subhuman characteristics who are bringing the evil into Israel.

