Nancy Mace reveals if she'll ever appear on ABC again after explosive Stephanopoulos exchange

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said late Monday she would not appear on ABC “anytime soon” following a contentious appearance on the network, the Hill reported.

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton White House aide, and Mace had a heated exchange on “This Week” Sunday after Stephanopoulos questioned how Mace, as a survivor of rape, could support former President Donald Trump following an $83 million judgment against Trump in a civil defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. After the interview, she told Stephanopoulos she would not reappear on the network for the considerable future, according to the Hill.

TRENDING: U.S. city cuts $5 million from programs to give illegals free housing

Wow, this is what George Stephanopolous does. “Welcome to our show Nancy, now how do you justify your support of a rapist?” Good for Nancy Mace for refusing to allow him to get away with shaming her. pic.twitter.com/xiPlDItVOo — JKash MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 10, 2024

“I won’t be going back on ABC anytime soon,” Mace told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert Monday night, the Hill reported. “I told him as I was walking out, ‘Good effing luck getting me back on.’”

At the start of the interview, Stephanopoulos played clips of remarks Mace made during a 2019 debate in the South Carolina state legislature over a “heartbeat” bill that limited access to abortion after six weeks of pregnancy at the start of the appearance. The debate was the first time Mace publicly discussed being raped, according to the Post and Courier.

Was the question by George Stephanopoulos legitimate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

ABC should put George Stephanopoulos on the bench after his vile treatment of @NancyMace yesterday. She was there to discuss the 2024 race and instead Stephanopoulos brings up her rape to try and score points against Trump. Absolutely abhorrent behavior. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 11, 2024

“It’s wrong, but it’s almost like rape is bad unless you’re a Republican and then we’re gonna shame you for it,” Mace told Fox News host Harris Faulkner Monday.

Mace received backing from Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the wake of the incident.

“ABC should put George Stephanopoulos on the bench after his vile treatment of @NancyMace yesterday,” Boebert posted on X. “She was there to discuss the 2024 race and instead Stephanopoulos brings up her rape to try and score points against Trump. Absolutely abhorrent behavior.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Thank you for having my back,” Mace replied.

Mace backed Trump over former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primaries, at one point calling Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, “China’s favorite governor.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!