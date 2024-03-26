National Right to Life warns women at risk without safety protocols for abortion drugs

The abortion drug mifepristone already takes the life of an unborn baby when it is used, and the chief of the National Right to Life says the least the Supreme Court can do is reinstate safety protocols that might provide the mothers some protection.

"We hope that the justices will reconsider the approval of this dangerous drug or at least reinstate the long-standing safety protocols," said Carol Tobias. "Tragically, every mifepristone abortion takes the life of an unborn baby and places her mother in harm’s way.

"Bowing to pressure from the abortion industry, the FDA loosened the safety requirements of mifepristone which still has a black box warning," she explained. "Drugs that come with black box warnings have the most dangerous side effects and safety concerns, yet the FDA is okay with mifepristone being prescribed and even mailed to women without an in-person exam."

The comments came just after the justices heard arguments in a court case that seeks to restore safety protocols that the Food and Drug Administration abandoned.

The consolidated cases the court heard are FDA, et al. v. Alliance Hippocratic Medicine, et al. and Danco Laboratories, L.L.C. v. Alliance Hippocratic Medicine, et al.

Right to Life explained, "According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the government agency that tracks the nation's abortions, approximately 56% of all abortions are done using chemical abortion methods like mifepristone and misoprostol. In a recent report, the Guttmacher Institute, a research arm of the abortion industry, claimed that this number has risen to 63%."

"Mifepristone abortions by telehealth and third-party online sites is like the Wild West with a network of suppliers who are willing to break the few rules that exist," Tobias explained, "The current Wild West of abortion drug distribution is the direct fault of the Biden administration and its allies who have pushed for fewer and fewer rules and safety precautions for the abortion drugs."

Dr. Randall K. O'Bannon, director of education and research for the national organization, said, "When hundreds of thousands of women take these pills, even a couple of percentage points of women hemorrhaging, dealing with infections, or ectopic pregnancy, means thousands of women desperately seeking emergency treatment, which may or may not be nearby. The FDA itself warns that these abortion drugs have the potential to send one out of every 25 women to the emergency room. In studies from other countries that actually track complications, unlike the FDA, the number of women who go to the emergency room after taking these drugs is estimated to be as many as one out of every 10."



