NBC News considering dropping ex-RNC chair after worse-than-expected backlash

'I haven't spoken to a single person who thinks it's a good idea'

Published March 25, 2024 at 5:52pm

Ronna Romney McDaniel

(FOX NEWS) -- There's active consideration at NBC News to cut ties with Ronna McDaniel after the brutal reception her hiring as an analyst has gotten, a network insider tells Fox News Digital.

The former Republican National Committee chairwoman was signed as a paid contributor last week, leading to an immediate uproar among current and former NBC staffers, as well as media critics who considered the longtime Donald Trump ally unacceptable for the news organization.

An MSNBC insider told Fox News Digital that the pushback against McDaniel's hiring was worse than leadership anticipated, and not just from within NBC, and due to that there was discussion about cutting her. Spokespersons for NBC News and MSNBC didn't respond to a request for comment, and McDaniel remains with the network as of Monday.

