Netanyahu cancels delegation to U.S. as U.N. Security Council backs ceasefire

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday canceled a delegation to Washington after the Biden administration failed to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Kan News public broadcaster reported Monday.

After four failed attempts, the Security Council passed its first resolution calling for an immediate halt to the war against Hamas until the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on April 9.

The resolution, which also calls for the release of all hostages, was supported by 14 nations, including China and Russia. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield abstained, allowing the measure to pass.

