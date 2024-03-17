Netanyahu: Israel will not cave to demands Hamas survive

(JNS) -- Israel will continue to fight until the Hamas terrorist group is defeated in the Gaza Strip, despite efforts to force Jerusalem to end the war immediately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at the start of Sunday’s Cabinet meeting.

“It is no secret that international pressure against us is increasing. There are those trying to stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved,” began the premier. “They do this by making false accusations against the IDF, against the Israeli government and against the prime minister of Israel. They do this by trying to bring about elections in the midst of the war.

“So, let’s be clear,” continued Netanyahu, “if we stop the fighting now it means that Israel has lost the war, and we will not allow that. That is why we must not give in to these pressures, and we will not do so.”

