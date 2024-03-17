A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Netanyahu: Israel will not cave to demands Hamas survive

Rips international community's moral blindness: 'Is your memory so short?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 17, 2024 at 10:24am
Former Miss Iraq Sara Idan holds a sign stating 'Free Gaza from Hamas' in November 2023.

Former Miss Iraq Sara Idan holds a sign stating 'Free Gaza from Hamas' in November 2023.

(JNS) -- Israel will continue to fight until the Hamas terrorist group is defeated in the Gaza Strip, despite efforts to force Jerusalem to end the war immediately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at the start of Sunday’s Cabinet meeting.

“It is no secret that international pressure against us is increasing. There are those trying to stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved,” began the premier. “They do this by making false accusations against the IDF, against the Israeli government and against the prime minister of Israel. They do this by trying to bring about elections in the midst of the war.

“So, let’s be clear,” continued Netanyahu, “if we stop the fighting now it means that Israel has lost the war, and we will not allow that. That is why we must not give in to these pressures, and we will not do so.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Netanyahu: Israel will not cave to demands Hamas survive
'Economic disaster': Biden's budget dreams add even more fuel to sky-high inflation, experts say
Conservatives chafe at GOP plan to lock in Homeland Security spending with no border changes
1st maritime aid shipments arrive on Gaza's shores as Hamas threat looms nearby
Federal court halts Biden's corporate emissions disclosure rule
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×