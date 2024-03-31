A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

Netanyahu undergoes hernia operation under full anesthesia

'Prime minister maintains a healthy lifestyle and a proper diet. The state of his health is completely normal'

Published March 31, 2024 at 11:30am
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to undergo surgery on Sunday after his medical team discovered a hernia during a routine checkup over the weekend, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

“In consultation with his doctors, it was decided that tonight, following the conclusion of the daily schedule (Sunday, 31.3), the prime minister will go to the hospital for hernia surgery,” the statement said.

The operation will be performed under full anesthesia, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister for the duration of the procedure.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Netanyahu undergoes hernia operation under full anesthesia
×