Netanyahu undergoes hernia operation under full anesthesia

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to undergo surgery on Sunday after his medical team discovered a hernia during a routine checkup over the weekend, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

“In consultation with his doctors, it was decided that tonight, following the conclusion of the daily schedule (Sunday, 31.3), the prime minister will go to the hospital for hernia surgery,” the statement said.

The operation will be performed under full anesthesia, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister for the duration of the procedure.

