New bill could 'send Christians to jail' for quoting Bible, watchdog warns

(FAITHWIRE) -- A religious freedom advocate is warning that a proposed Canadian law could imperil freedom of speech and religious liberty.

Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC), a religious persecution watchdog, told CBN News proposed Bill C-367 "amends the criminal code and it takes away some religious exemptions that protected Christians."

King compared the proposal to the Equality Act, a U.S. legislation that the Biden administration championed but failed to pass.

