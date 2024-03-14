A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New bill could 'send Christians to jail' for quoting Bible, watchdog warns

'This is what the dictators and the despots do to strangle Christianity or whatever faith'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:10pm
The Ten Commandments stand as a woman reads only Scripture at the 21st annual Bible Reading Marathon in Stuart, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A religious freedom advocate is warning that a proposed Canadian law could imperil freedom of speech and religious liberty.

Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC), a religious persecution watchdog, told CBN News proposed Bill C-367 "amends the criminal code and it takes away some religious exemptions that protected Christians."

King compared the proposal to the Equality Act, a U.S. legislation that the Biden administration championed but failed to pass.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







