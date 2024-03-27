A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New movie about the devil rakes in exactly $666,666 at box office on single day

'A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:29pm
A scene from 2024's 'Late Night With The Devil' (IFC)

A scene from 2024's 'Late Night With The Devil' (IFC)

(BREITBART) -- The indie horror movie Late Night With The Devil raked in $666,666 on Sunday at the box office in the United States, despite facing boycotts over the use of AI-generated imagery in the film.

Late Night With The Devil made that exact amount on March 24, with the film’s overall earning since its opening last week reaching $2.8 million, according to a report by Dazed.

The horror flick, meanwhile, is frightening people in more than one way, as those who work in entertainment worry about the future of filmmaking and what their roles in the industry will look like in the wake of AI.

Read the full story ›

