Governor defends sending National Guard into subways

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York defended her decision to deploy National Guard troops to the New York City subway Friday, citing commuters’ “anxiety,” the New York Post reported.

Hochul announced Wednesday that she would deploy 750 members of the New York National Guard and 250 state troopers to combat crime on the subways of New York City. Crime on the city’s subways has increased by 13% year-to-year, according to the New York Post.

Hochul defended the decision after criticism from police officials and lawmakers.

“When you have that high level of anxiety, now you’re dealing with the psychological toll that deters people from wanting to go on the subway,” Hochul said, according to the Post.

NYers want truth and solutions! Let’s talk. Transit crime is 12% in the last 5 wks because of extra cops deployed, a planned commitment by @NYPDPC @NYCMayor Our transit system is not a “war” zone! Bag checks have been around since 2005??? I have a solution. Let’s try this.… — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) March 7, 2024

“NYers want truth and solutions! Let’s talk. Transit crime is 12% in the last 5 wks because of extra cops deployed, a planned commitment by @NYPDPC @NYCMayor,” NYPD Patrol Chief John Chell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday. “Our transit system is not a ‘war’ zone!”

The NYPD arrested three suspects in the death of a 45-year-old commuter Feb. 23, six days after a severed leg was discovered on a subway track. Police also took a Brooklyn resident with eight prior arrests into custody Feb. 16 after a cellist was attacked.

In May 2023, Daniel Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, surrendered to face charges of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely. Neely, 30, died after being restrained by Penny while on the subway after Neely acted erratically and went on an aggressive tirade towards other riders.

