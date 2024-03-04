A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

Nikki Haley wins a Republican primary for first time

Comes two days before Super Tuesday contests

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 9:59pm

Nikki Haley appears during the cold open of 'Saturday Night Live' on Feb. 3, 2024

Nikki Haley

By Graham Dudley
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley won the District of Columbia’s GOP primary on Sunday, her first win in a Republican nominating contest after a string of losses to former President Donald Trump.

Haley carried the Washington, D.C., primary with just under 63% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. The primary comes two days before Super Tuesday contests, with hundreds more delegates at stake, could steepen her already daunting path to the nomination.

TRENDING: Collateral damage

Trump carried nominating contests in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho one day before the D.C. primary. Haley captured all 19 delegates at stake in Sunday’s contest, but still lags far behind Trump’s delegate count.

Haley spent Sunday campaigning in Maine and Vermont, two of the many states at play on Tuesday.

Will this minor victory delude Nikki Haley further to stay in the hunt?

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
