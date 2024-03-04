Nikki Haley wins a Republican primary for first time

By Graham Dudley

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley won the District of Columbia’s GOP primary on Sunday, her first win in a Republican nominating contest after a string of losses to former President Donald Trump.

Haley carried the Washington, D.C., primary with just under 63% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. The primary comes two days before Super Tuesday contests, with hundreds more delegates at stake, could steepen her already daunting path to the nomination.

Trump carried nominating contests in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho one day before the D.C. primary. Haley captured all 19 delegates at stake in Sunday’s contest, but still lags far behind Trump’s delegate count.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley wins the Republican presidential primary in the District of Columbia. #APRaceCall at 8:36 p.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 4, 2024

Haley spent Sunday campaigning in Maine and Vermont, two of the many states at play on Tuesday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

