Faith

No twerking. No drinking. No smoking. But plenty of room for Jesus at this Christian nightclub

'Christians get a rep for being corny. And we want to show that Christians can be normal, can be cool'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 12:48pm

(Photo by Antoine J. on Unsplash)

(AP) -- The young crowd at a Nashville nightclub was ready to dance under the strobe lights to a throbbing mix of hip-hop, rap and Latin beats. But first they gathered to pray and praise God.

The rules were announced on the dance floor by a mic-carrying emcee to more than 200 clubgoers blanketed by thick smoke machine fog: ”Rule No. 1: No twerking. Second rule: No drinking. And a third rule: No smoking.” The last unspoken rule seemed obvious by then: No secular music — the playlist would be all Christian.

Welcome to The Cove.

