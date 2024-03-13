No yolk! PETA urges White House to swap eggs for this vegetable at Easter Egg Roll

(THE HILL) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on the White House to roll a different way this spring — swapping chicken eggs for potatoes at the annual Easter Egg Roll.

In a pun-heavy letter to first lady Jill Biden this week, the animal rights organization said it wants to “respectfully suggest an appeeling way to modernize the White House Easter Egg Roll,” which is set for April 1 on the South Lawn.

“Instead of promoting the deleterious factory farming and slaughter industries, will you please initiate the annual White House Potato Roll?” the letter from PETA President Ingrid Newkirk asks.

