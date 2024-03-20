A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Not flesh and blood at all': Tucker Carlson exhorts all to see spiritual war in political battles

'I don't see another rational explanation for it'

Published March 19, 2024 at 9:19pm
Published March 19, 2024 at 9:19pm
Tucker Carlson (Video screenshot)

Tucker Carlson

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson urged a group of Republicans in Texas on Sunday to keep the country's increasingly evident spiritual war in mind amid the approaching election.

Speaking at a sold-out fundraising event for the Tarrant County Republican Party in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Carlson opened his brief speech by recounting how a man offered to pray over him for God's guidance before he addressed the audience, which he noted would have been an unusual experience where he lives in New England.

In Texas, however, such prayer is commonplace, he said.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







