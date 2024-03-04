A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Scandals

Not safe for work: Huge percentage of workers attend Zoom meetings in risqué clothing

Most Americans officially zone out just 27 minutes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 8:30pm

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Most American workers officially zone out just 27 minutes into a meeting, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 employees, split evenly by generation, finds that 71 percent who attend virtual meetings don’t make it a half-hour before eye strain strikes and concentration wanes.

From laptop to phones and beyond, the research shows that the typical worker switches between four different screens in a workday. This may be why almost one-third (32%) experience “screen fatigue” at least daily, with 18 percent reporting they struggle multiple times a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VSP Vision Care, also finds that 40 percent of respondents feel their eye health has deteriorated over the last year.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Not safe for work: Huge percentage of workers attend Zoom meetings in risqué clothing
Major League Baseball manager implements new policy for national anthem
WATCH: 'SNL' jabs Biden, Dems propping him up: 'The most vigorous man I've ever known'
Internet rages after woman moves stranger's stuff on the train seat to sit
Taylor Swift engages in 'demonic rituals' during concerts, Christian artist says
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×