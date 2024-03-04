Not safe for work: Huge percentage of workers attend Zoom meetings in risqué clothing

(STUDY FINDS) -- Most American workers officially zone out just 27 minutes into a meeting, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 employees, split evenly by generation, finds that 71 percent who attend virtual meetings don’t make it a half-hour before eye strain strikes and concentration wanes.

From laptop to phones and beyond, the research shows that the typical worker switches between four different screens in a workday. This may be why almost one-third (32%) experience “screen fatigue” at least daily, with 18 percent reporting they struggle multiple times a day.

The research, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VSP Vision Care, also finds that 40 percent of respondents feel their eye health has deteriorated over the last year.

