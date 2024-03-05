'Not the solution': Governor vetoes bill greenlighting police arrests of illegals

By Jake Smith

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill on Monday that would have allowed law enforcement to arrest migrants crossing the state’s southern border illegally.

S.B. 1231, also known as the “Arizona Border Invasion Act,” would allow authorities to arrest migrants crossing the southern border through unlawful ports of entry and impose penalties of a maximum six-month prison term for the first offense and a two-year maximum for subsequent offenses, according to the bill’s text. Though Hobbs’ previously sounded the alarm over the ongoing border crisis, she vetoed the bill regardless, declaring that it was “not the solution.”

Anti-immigrant legislation to score cheap political points has no place in our state. SB1231 does not secure our border. Instead, it demonizes our communities, hurts businesses and farmers, and burdens law enforcement and our judicial system. I know there’s frustration about the… pic.twitter.com/JyGSpvr9tj — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) March 5, 2024

“Anti-immigrant legislation to score cheap political points has no place in our state,” Hobbs said in a statement on Monday. “Today, I am delivering on my promise and I am vetoing Senate Bill SB1231. This bill does not secure our border. On the contrary, it will be harmful for communities and businesses in our state, and a burden for law enforcement personnel. I know there’s frustration about the federal government’s failure to secure our border, but this bill is not the solution.”

Hobbs “irresponsibly vetoed critical legislation today that would have provided law enforcement the ability to protect Arizonans from heinous crimes associated with Joe Biden’s border invasion,” Senate Republicans said in a statement on Monday.

Texas is also working to implement a law that would allow law enforcement to arrest illegal migrants, but it was temporarily blocked by the Supreme Court on Monday after the Biden administration filed an emergency challenge earlier that day, according to CNN.

“The Legislature did its job to protect our citizens, but Governor Hobbs failed to do hers,” Republican Arizona Sen. Janae Shamp said in a statement on Monday. “Vetoing the Arizona Border Invasion Act is a prime example of the chaos Hobbs is unleashing in our state while perpetuating this open border crisis as Biden’s accomplice. Arizonans want and deserve safe communities. Our local, county, and state law enforcement officers are pleading for help, and they support this legislation to protect our citizens.”

Over 250,000 migrants have been encountered at Arizona’s Tucson sector in the first four months of fiscal year 2024, marking a 182% increase since the same period in fiscal year 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Hobbs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

