It now hits the Fani: Judge tosses part of Willis case against Trump

A judge in Georgia who is expected in coming days to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' personal relationship with a special prosecutor she hired to assemble an election interference case against President Trump corrupted the legal filings has taken an intermediate step by tossing some of her counts.

Judge Scott McAfee issued an order Wednesday killing six counts in Willis' case against Trump and some 18 other defendants.

He explained the state failed to meet the legal requirements for charges by failing to claim sufficient detail for the six counts he dismissed – involving "solicitation of violation of oath by public officer."

The judge's ruling said his "concern is less that the state has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the defendants – in fact it has alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned opinion, fatal."



TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson probes the mind of fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That means, he said, prosecutors refused to "give the defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the defendants could have violated the Constitution and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways."

The decision perhaps could be seen to reflect on the larger issue in the case: the fact that Willis hired her paramour, Nathan Wade, at a cost to taxpayers of two-thirds of a million dollars, to assemble the "organized crime" elections case against Trump.

However, analysts have noted that he had literally no experience in this type of case.

Will this entire case against Trump eventually be tossed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

McAfee recently concluded a series of hearings on defendants' claims that Willis had improper conflicts of interest in the case because it was alleged she used tax money to pay Wade, and as part of their relationship, she benefited by going on exotic vacations and trips with him.

She testified she reimbursed him for her costs in those trips in cash, but said she could not provide any evidence of that.

McAfee is expected to rule shortly on whether Willis will be allowed to continue to participate in the case. In fact, it could be determined that neither she nor her office will be allowed, and that could mean the case would be thrown back to its start, and another prosecutor would have to start assembling evidence.

A report by Fox News said the judge pointed out that Willis' claims lack "detail concerning an essential legal element."

Fox explained, "Georgia state law prohibits any public officer from willfully and intentionally violating the terms of his or her oath as prescribed by law. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleged that Trump and six of his co-defendants illegally attempted to persuade numerous state officials to violate their oaths in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia."

The case is based largely on evidence resulting from a recording of a telephone call between Trump and state officials, but evidence already has come out that that telephone call probably was recorded illegally.

The counts stem from Willis' claims that Trump and others tried to convince state officials to challenge the election count, but the judge said the prosecutor would have had to claim at underlying felony.

"In other words, a naked charge of solicitation cannot survive unless accompanied by additional elements establishing the solicited felony," the judge wrote.

Regarding the evidence of Willis' conflicts of interest, the judge already has noted it is "clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one."

A report from NPR said Trump now faces 10 charges in the case, not 13.

Critics have accused Willis of lying to the court regarding her relationship with Wade.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!