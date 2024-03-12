A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

'The numbers are not real': Hamas fakes casualty figures

'That much is obvious to anyone who understands how naturally occurring numbers work'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:00am

A man devastated after reportedly losing his entire family in the Hamas terrorist war against Israel in October 2023. (Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- The Hamas terrorist organization is disseminating fictitious figures for casualties in the current war in Gaza. That’s the conclusion of a deep dive into the data published in Tablet magazine in a March 7 report titled “How the Gaza Ministry of Health Fakes Casualty Numbers.”

“The numbers are not real. That much is obvious to anyone who understands how naturally occurring numbers work. The casualties are not overwhelmingly women and children, and the majority may be Hamas fighters,” writes Abraham Wyner, a professor of statistics and data science at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the report’s author.

For those familiar with “Pallywood,” the term coined to describe the Palestinian industry of faking everything from casualties to Israeli attacks, the fact that Hamas produces phony numbers will seem self-evident.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







