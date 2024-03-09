'Objective truth' is on life support

On the day of Jesus' crucifixion, April 3, A.D. 33, he had a conversation with Pontius Pilate. The Bible says:

Pilate therefore said unto him, Art thou a king then? Jesus answered, Thou sayest that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth heareth my voice. Pilate saith unto him, What is truth? (John 18:37-38).

Here we have the timeless question, "What is truth?" Jesus says that He bore witness of the truth. In John 1:14 we find that Jesus is the Word of God made flesh. Jesus is the personification of God's Word. If you don't understand God's Word, then watch Jesus. Watch what He does. Listen to what He says, for Jesus is the Word of God made flesh, acted out for us, to reveal God's Word.

For over a thousand years, the Word of God was synonymous to the phrase, "Holy Writ." Webster's Ninth New Collegiate Dictionary defines "Holy Writ" to mean, "Bible" and "a writing or utterance having unquestionable authority." That means the Bible is "unquestionable truth," which makes it "objective truth." It's something true, independent of opinions. It's like math. Applying mathematical principles to the Bible, like the laws of equality, you learn even more truths from the Scripture.

Opposed to "objective truth," there's also something called "subjective truth," which is truth dependent upon the speaker's mental state.

Today we are living in the days of George Orwell's dystopian classic "1984" (1949). "Dystopia" means, "an imaginary place or state in which the condition of life is extremely bad, as from deprivation, oppression, or terror. A corrupted (usually beyond recognition) utopian society." In "1984," people are told that 2+2=5. You cannot just say, 2+2=5, but you must truly believe it. (This is like using "correct pronouns.") In that story, the totalitarian government ruling Oceania brainwashed its citizens to say and believe absurd things. Under threat of torture, protagonist Winston Smith was forced to declare "two plus two equals five." This was part of the ruling party's push to replace "thoughtcrimes" with approved ideas known as "Newspeak."

A Brooklyn College professor, Laurie Rubel, is brainwashing students by stating that the equation 2+2=4 "reeks of white supremacist patriarchy."

A New York-based group called "Abolition Science," formed in 2018, reeks of brainwashing in its stated mission to "undermine the racial capitalist logics of Western Science and Math."

Journalist Kurt Mahlburg noted, "For good reason do many describe ours a 'post-truth' world."

The legendary Thomas Sowell stated, "We are living in an era when sanity is controversial and insanity is just another viewpoint."

English philosopher C.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), who saw signs of the West's abandonment of "objective truth," warned, "We shall soon be in a world in which a man may be howled down for saying that two and two make four, in which people will persecute the heresy of calling a triangle a three-sided figure, and hang a man for maddening a mob with the news that grass is green."

As Oceania was brainwashed by forced acceptance of mathematical perversion, America is being brainwashed by forced acceptance of sexual perversion. The "subjective truth" of sanctifying homosexual and transgenders lifestyles is majorly impacting our society.

Baptist minister and civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. thought homosexuality was a "mental illness" and realizing homosexuals' "problem." Dr. King thought they should seek "a good psychiatrist."

Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, studying King's speeches, stated, "[MLK] could not conceive … heading a gay rights movement.

"King was a man sent by God to do His will, and there is no way that you can have that type of relationship with God and accept wrong as right. … In the Scriptures it says … homosexuality is an abomination against God."

King's 1958 advice column in Ebony Magazine states he believed "homosexuals and lesbians were not born that way," but their "abnormal feelings" were due to "America's perverted culture."

Do we agree with Rev. King and be called "homophobic," or do we disagree with him and be called "racist"? If we agree with King, will demands then be made to abolish his holiday?

The real dangers behind all of these brainwashing "subjective truths" being thrust upon our country are their further implications. For example, "What do these things mean in terms of evidence in a crime? What do these things mean in terms of how the law is applied? What do these things mean in terms of how our judicial system works?"

If DNA at a crime scene says a boy was there, yet the boy wears a dress and says he is a girl, does he go free? If the sign says, "no boys in the locker room," but the boy decides to wear a dress, can he then take showers with our teenage daughters? If there are no "absolute truths," then why should anyone be surprised that we now have a two-tired justice system where laws are unequally applied and misapplied?

As with all previous presidents, Donald Trump left office with documents that he declassified, yet he is being prosecuted.

Joe Biden illegally took classified documents from secure rooms at the Capitol. He apparently committed espionage by sharing classified information with someone with no security clearance. Joe and Hunter have been selling "The Biden Brand" across the world, making millions, which might mean they committed treason. Ignoring the evidence, applying "subjective truth," the Hur investigation decided not to indict Joe, because he is a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory [and] that Mr. Biden … [being] mistaken in his legal judgment is not enough to prove he acted willfully."

So, what is truth? That's what our country is going to have to decide. Until we return to the Bible and biblical values, perhaps our country should be called, "The United States of Dystopia."

