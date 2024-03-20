Official at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport wounded after exchanging gunfire with feds

(THE BLAZE) -- The executive director of an airport in Arkansas is fighting for his life after reportedly exchanging gunfire with federal agents who showed up at his residence to serve a search warrant earlier this week.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrived to serve a search warrant at a residence in Little Rock owned by Bryan Malinowski, the 53-year-old executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Suddenly, during an execution of the warrant, shots rang out, leaving two wounded, including Malinowski.

Neighbor Shea De Bruyn recalled hearing five or six loud bangs. "My heart was racing and the dogs were barking," she recalled. "I’m just really curious as to what was going on just a few houses down."

Read the full story ›